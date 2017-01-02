NEW YEAR MESSAGE: DEPUTY WHIP OF SENATE ADVOCATE All INCLUSIVE GOVERNMENT AND POLITICAL STABILITY.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate Senator Francis Alimikhena has suggested the need for all inclusive government in order for the Nation to grow it economy and face the current challenges rocking The Nation by using our collective wisdom irrespective of political divide.

Senator Alimikhena representing Edo North senatorial district commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the massive peace and security across the nation during the festive period. Calling on all Nigerians to work side by side with the president to enable him fulfilled his thoughts for the Nation. He caution against constant sponsored of political attack against the president which he said are capable destabilizing the good efforts of president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Senator Alimikhena, President Buhari is a listening leader who is ready to embrace constructive engagement between government and the opposition beyond mere settlement of political scores.

The Deputy Chief whip of the Senate in his New Year greeting issued by his Personal Assistant Benjamin Atu, maintained that " for us to fulfilled our higher duty to our fathers land in this New Year, we must be open to all inclusive government and place national Unity at the top most of our agenda both as a government and as an individual" we must learn to be each others keeper In The Year 2017.

As Nigerians, we must refrained from tribal and ethnic sentiment which has been plaguing The Nation for many years. All of us and the economy need political stability. Political stability will ensure development and massive investment which will help to create employment for the Nigerian Youth.

While assuring the good people of Edo North of a fruitful future In The Year 2017, Senator Alimikhena said he has secure relevant approval to commence massive infrastructural development in different part of Edo North which shall soon be seen withing the next few months. We have shall continue with our massive empowerment program in the year 2017 and Market Women will be given necessary support and more youth shall be given employment and economic support to put food in everyone's table the statement assured.