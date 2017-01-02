Host Communities brace up for 2 billion naira power projects,Industrial park

As the Otakikpo Marginal field in OML 11 Andoni Local Governement of Rivers state moves towards production,the indigenes of Ikuru town community and adjoining communities of Ayama Ekede,Ugama Ekede, Asuk ama and ASUK Oyet are in expectant mood following the arrival of 6 MW generators for the provision of uninterrupted electricity for the communities.Installation works has also commenced for the project.The Electricity project which is expected to boost the economic empowerment of the fishing communities was part of the commitment of Green Energy International ltd (GEIL), the Operator of the field and its Technical Partner,Lekoil towards utilizing the gas produced on the marginal field for power generation and domestic gas production.

Part of the package to transform the area economically is the plan to encourage the communities to establish an Industrial park, where companies can leverage on the uninterrupted electricity for industrial use and small scale industries. The total initial cost of the Electricity project is in excess of N2billion