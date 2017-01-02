Nigeria is in ‘Sambisa’ forest, says Bishop Adeoye

A Pentecostal Bishop has declared that Nigeria is right now in the ‘Sambisa forest’, saying only the fittest persons can survive under the current situation in the country.

Bishop Seun Adeoye of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry (SGTM), Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State in a statement on Monday, January 02, 2017 noted that there is no indication that the current hardship in the country will be abated in this year.

He said, “We all entered into the New Year with lots of expectation but there is no clear indication that things will be as smooth as we actually anticipated. But, I pray it won’t be worse.

“We were told by our soldiers that they have cleared Sambisa forest of Boko Haram. That was cheerful news. But Nigeria is still in the Sambisa forest politically and economically. So, only the fittest can survive in this country now.

“Corruption is still eating deep in the country and security of lives have not been adequately tackled going by the continuing slaughtering of hundreds of people in Southern Kaduna and massacres of innocent souls from other parts of the country

“Prices of essential goods keep on rising without respite. Yes, only the fittest can survive. I am in doubt if any Nigeria can afford three square meals apart from those sitting on our commonwealth. Sadly, those at the helms of affairs only talked out our plights; nobody seems to be showing any meaningful concern.

“We should support our government. But I am bold to say that President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet have not done enough to address many ills of the society. To be candid, many of those holding offices today at the federal level do not deserve to be in those positions.

“Who then will free us from the Sambisa bondage? Surely, we need God’s intervention. So, Nigerians irrespective of their status must fervently pray and seek help from our Creator. Our government at all levels must also stop playing politics with our lives”, the cleric stated.

Bishop Adeoye frowned at what he called injurious propaganda and deception in the running of the nation’s affairs just as he blamed most of the state governors in the country of deliberately ignoring the cries of the masses by denying them their rights.

He advised Nigerians to firmly hold their destinies in their hand by engaging in profitable ventures and also ensure that the nation leaders give proper account of their stewards, saying “we voted them into offices and we must ask from them questions about our commonwealth”.