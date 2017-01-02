Fed Govt rolls out projects for South-East region

The Federal Government at the weekend unveiled plans to embark on numerous developmental projects in the South-East region, with the foundation laying ceremony of Assumpta Science Centre in Owerri, Imo State.

Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, at the event reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari administration's commitment to the implementation of International Universities and Youth Cooperation with Africa in informal science learning activities for sustainable development.

He explained that the Assumpta Science Centre in Owerri was one of the several numerous Federal Government projects in the South-East at the verge of kicking off.

According to him, Federal Government through the Ministry of Science and Technology had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pontifical Council for Culture of the Vatican City on the Assumpta Science Centre.

He emphasized that the Buhari administration was willing and determined to utilize science, technology and innovation as a tools to achieve diversification of the national economy.

Onu thanked the people of Ofekata community for their commitment and the donation of their land to ensure that the Science Centre becomes a reality, noting that the difference between Africa and developed nations is the actualization of science, technology and innovation.

He maintained that national development would be difficult to achieve without the application of science and technology, urging state and local governments and relevant stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the laudable project.

The minister noted that the centre stands a chance of contributing immensely to the development and uplifting of the nation.

'Of the numerous advantages of the centre is that it will contribute to the development of the country and ensure that Nigerians and indeed other African countries would become self-sufficient in defending the available resources God has given them,' he said.

'The neglect of science and technology affected Nigeria's economic growth and development. The coming on board of Assumpta Science Centre and other scientific innovations in Nigeria is at the centre of development. With the available resources Nigeria has, we would have been at the center stage for development,' he said.

He harped on the need for all the African countries to change direction, focus and embrace science, technology and innovation which have a vital role in assisting humanity in all aspects of life, such as national security and higher agricultural productivity, better housing, broad communication, better health care delivery system, and improved quality of life and sustainability.

In his remarks, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who underscored the importance of the initiative, pledged support towards speedy completion of the project.

Okorocha, who was represented by Chris Nwike, chairman, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, called on the people of the community to see the project as an opportunity not only for them but for the future generation yet unborn. - Businessday.