IMMUNISE YOUR CHILDREN - Bolanle Ambode advises mothers 

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has advised mothers in the state to immunize their children against killer diseases.

She gave the advice at the Badagry General Hospital, venue of the first- baby- of- the- year celebration in the state. Lagos State celebrates the first baby born from 12 midnight on new year’s eve.

Speaking at the occasion, she stressed that nursing mothers should take advantage of routine immunization provided by the State Government through the primary healthcare centres to protect their children.

She said, ‘I would like to encourage mothers to always ensure that children have the full complement of routine immunization available in all the primary healthcare centres across the state, and to also make good use of family planning services’.

‘Expectant mothers should cultivate the habit of washing their hands to avoid infection and should attend ante natal and post natal clinics regularly’, she noted.

Speaking further, she commended the state government for transforming the health sector through massive infrastructure upgrade, personnel training and provision of modern equipment, adding that the new health insurance scheme planned for commencement soon, would significantly boost the state’s health credentials.

She copiously thanked the corporate organizations that had partnered all the hospitals chosen for the first baby of the year programme and the state government in the pursuit of excellent healthcare delivery.

Bolanle who counseled parents on the importance of birth registration upon delivery, used the opportunity to call on other organizations to step up their corporate social responsibility efforts on worthy causes.

Earlier in his remarks, the commissioner for health, Dr. Jide Idris, noted that the administration of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode was committed to meeting the health needs of the residents of Lagos State.

Speaking further, he disclosed that the state had recruited 381 officers of various cadres during the year, to improve the health work force, stressing that the state would continue to stimulate quality health service poised to address existing health gaps.

Mum’s packs, baby essentials and other baby gifts were presented to the babies and their parents by the wife of the governor.

Thanking Mrs. Ambode on behalf of other parents, Mrs. Grace Ezekiel, expressed joy and prayed for the first family and the state.

The three hospitals visited were Badagry General Hospital, Amuwo Odofin Maternal and Child Care Center and the lsland Maternity. The first baby was delivered in Badagry and Island Maternity at 12:01am simultaneously, both male, weighing 2.8kg and 3.1kg respectively.

Folashade Kadiri (Mrs.)

Asst. Director Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State

1st January, 2016

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2ndleft); HC Health, Dr. Jide Idris (m); SA. Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga (m); PS. Min. of Health, Dr. Modele Osukiyesi (L); mother of the baby of the year, Samson Grace (2ndright); and the father, Olayinka Ezekiel (r), during the presentation of gifts to the Baby of the Year, born 12:01 at the Badagry General Hospital, on Sunday, 1st January, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode with the baby of the year; HC Health, Dr. Jide Idris (L); SA. Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga (2nd left); COWLSO member, Prof Ibiyemi Tunji-Bello (r); and mother of the baby of the year, Mrs. Maureen Okafor, during the presentation of gifts to the Baby of the Year, at Amuwo-Odofin Maternal & Child Care Centre, on Sunday, 1st January, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode with the baby of the year; HC Health, Dr. Jide Idris (L); SA. Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga (2nd left); Chairman, LAHA House Committee on Health, Hon. Segun Olulade (2nd right); and COWLSO member, Prof Ibiyemi Tunji-Bello (r), during a visit to the Baby of the Year, at Amuwo-Odofin Maternal & Child Care Centre, on Sunday, 1st January, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (m); HC Health, Dr. Jide Idris (2nd left); SA. Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga (2nd right); COWLSO member, Prof. Ibiyemi Tunji-Bello (L); and mother of the baby of the year, Mrs Aderonke Akande (right), during the presentation of gifts to the Baby of the Year, born 12:01 at the lsland Maternity Hospital, on Sunday, 1st January, 2017.