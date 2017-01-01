Burundi’s Environment Minister Shot Dead

SAN FRANCISCO, January 01, (THEWILL) – An unknown gunman has killed Emmanuel Niyonkuru, Burundi's Environment Minister in the conflict-ridden East African nation.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that the Minister was shot dead with a pistol in the early hours of Sunday .

The tragic incident happened in the streets of the Rohero neighbourhood in the capital, Bujumbura, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said on Twitter.

The police have arrested a woman over her alleged involvement in the assassination.

Burundi has been suffering from ongoing political violence since President Pierre Nkurunziza won a third term in office in July 2015 elections.

Hundreds of people have been killed by police and armed opposition groups in the violence.

Story by Oputah David