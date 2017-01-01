If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 1 January 2017 23:25 CET

Crazy: 10 Year Old Female Bomber Blows Self In Maiduguri

Source: thewillnigeria.com

SAN FRANCISCO, January 01, (THEWILL) –  A girl, barely 10 years old, sent on New Year's Eve to blow up some Maiduguri residents failed her mission as the girl self-destructed before she got to her target.

While she died, only one person was seriously injured, hit by shrapnel

Reports indicate that the girl approached a crowd buying noodles from a food vendor in the Customs area of the city around 9:30 pm on Saturday and detonated her explosives.

Although no one has claimed responsibility the attack bore the hallmark of Boko Haram Islamists who are notorious for using suicide bombers, mostly women and young girls, in attacking civilian targets.

A witness revealed that “The girl walked towards the crowd but she blew up before she could reach her target.”

“She died instantly, while one person was seriously hurt after after he was hit by shrapnel.”

“Judging from her corpse, the girl was around 10 years old.”

An aid worker involved in the evacuation of the body gave a similar estimate of the bomber's age.

“The girl was clearly not more than 10 and this could have made her too nervous, making her to detonate the explosives prematurely,” the aid worker suggested.

Meanwhile, Borno State Police Spokesman, Victor Isuku, revealed that a second female suicide bomber was caught and lynched by an angry mob. Her bomb was safely detonated by security forces, he said.

Saturday's attack came a week after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the jihadist group had been routed from Sambisa forest, its last stronghold in Borno state.

Story by Oputah David


General News

LEAD YOUR PEOPLE TO WEALTH AND GLORY.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists