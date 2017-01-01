Three Dead As Two Planes Collide Mid-air In Us

SAN FRANCISCO, January 01, (THEWILL) – Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday , killing at least three people, the McKinney Police Department tweeted from its verified account.

According to Lynn Lunsford, Federal Aviation Administration Spokesperson, the planes collided in the air near Aero County Airport and came down in front of a Home Depot in McKinney located near Dallas.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time. The aircraft were flying under visual flight rules and were not in contact with air traffic control, Lunsford said.

Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.

It would be recalled that another incident occurred on Thursday after a plane disappeared from the radar.

The Cessna Citation 525 aircraft departed Burke Lakefront Airport in Ohio at 10:50 p.m. ET Thursday but disappeared overnight shortly after take-off from Cleveland, Coast Guard on Friday .

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, its intended destination was Ohio State University in Columbus, but the plane was not visible on radar.

The plane suddenly lost altitude about 2 miles over the lake during a scheduled return trip to Columbus, according to a flight-tracking service.

Search and rescue crews however, suspended their search of the plane.

Capt. Michael Mullen, the chief of response for the Ninth Coast Guard District, had said the crews searching for the twin-engine plane were in search-and-rescue mode, not recovery mode, as they plied waters about 50 feet deep.

Story by Oputah David.