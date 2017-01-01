 IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR WISHES ALL HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR MY FRIENDS!

Join me as we celebrate yet another God's manifold blessing of preserving our lives to behold the New Year 2017. It is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in our sight. As we get into 2017, let us take stock and resolve to do things differently in the New Year. May we never dwell in the failure of the past but work hard with faith for a more prosperous New Year 2017.

Remember God's promise that joy shall come in the morning for those that work in faith and such shall be your song in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

My prayer is that we shall all sing a new song in the New Year...Amen!

Happy New Year to you all my friends!!

- Prince Eze Madumere MFR

Deputy Governor, Imo State