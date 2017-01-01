MFM founder, Pastor Odukoya, describes Christmas as a festival of demons

Like scorching napalm, bursting out of the nuzzle of a lethal flame thrower, the words let loose from the lips of Pastor DK Odukoya. ‘Christmas is demonic,’ he claimed, hence his refusal to celebrate it.

The General overseer of the Mountain of Fire Ministries (MFM), one of the biggest churches in Nigeria, revealed that he doesn’t celebrate Christmas because its demonic, and it’s a tradition that his church members do not celebrate it. “In Mountain of Fire, we don’t celebrate Christmas because the root is demonic,” he claimed.

This served as a big shocker to millions of Nigerian Christians who went out of their way to uphold the yearly festivity. However, to the Nigerian faithful, a blundering pastor may get away with everything as long the fellow involve is a man of God. And to anyone who dares question the excesses of any such man, the parishoners would admonish: “Be careful what you say about a man of God.” Many a Nigerian pastor swathes himself in that rapacious cloak even as it evolves into an iron cage from which he mesmerizes his habitually-gullible followers, leading them on by a leash, into his iron cage.

It is on scriptural records that Jesus Christ, when winding up his mission of salvation about two thousand years ago, expressed his ambivalence about finding faith in the world when he returns. He must have seen with precision the impending decadence awaiting Christendom after his departure.