Stop Indiscriminate Bush Burning, Delta CP Warns

Delta State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim has warned against indiscriminate bush burning by the public.

The CP’s advice came against the backdrop of the dry season and recent fire incidents in some parts of the state which have led to massive destruction of properties.

This was contained in a press release issued Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andrew Aniamaka and made available to newsmen in Asaba.

While enjoining the public on the need for speedy report of fire incidents to relevant safety and security agencies, the CP warned that anybody who engages in indiscriminate bush burning would be severely sanctioned.