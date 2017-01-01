Union Bank rebrands to focus on customers

Despite being a century old and in a bid to capture the changing times and teeming millennial population, Union Bank has developed fast, secure and convenient banking services to ensure their customers have more time to do things that matter the most to them as against waiting long hours in banking halls.

'Today's customer isn't interested in spending too much time in banking halls. What Union Bank has done for them is create personal banking services and products that make sense for their customers,' says Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head of Communications, Union Bank.

The new wave of re-branding saw the re-designing of branches nationwide and the introduction of simple, smart and speedy solutions to personal and corporate clients around the country.

Currently, it takes just 30 minutes to pick up a personalised bank card at any of Union Bank's over 110 newly redesigned branches nationwide. Elite Banking clients can now enjoy special financial services tailored to meet their personal and lifestyle needs at every turn. Elite Lounges at select Union Bank branches have also been set-up to deliver such special services.

In addition, with the Union Bank online savings calculator, the bank's customers can set saving goals for 2017 and the calculator suggests the right saving accounts which fits an individual perfectly, taking all the hassle out of complicated figures and terms and conditions.

Its drive to meet the banking needs of Nigerians in a prevailing tech savvy environment earned it the Most Improved Bank in 2016 at the BusinessDay Banking Awards.

'So when you hear the saying that the best things come with age, just know it definitely applies to the simpler, smarter and flexible way Union Bank is now serving its teeming population of customers across the nation,' Ekezie-Ekaidem says.