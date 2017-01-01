Suspected Boko Haram insurgents invade villages in Niger State

Suspected Boko Haram members have invaded several villages in the Rafi local government area of Niger state.

During the invasion several people, especially women, were either kidnapped or raped.

It was gathered that the invasion started last Thursday with assaults on Dan Mayans and Dogon Gona villagers during which 30 men were kidnapped, they also demanded for ransom ranging from N2m to N3m. An eyewitness said not less than 250 cows were stolen during the invasion of the communities.

The invaders were said to be operating with sophisticated weapons including AK47 rifles machetes and daggers. Not less than four people have already lost their lives to the invaders the eyewitness said.

One Ummah Abubakar who was a victim said he escaped from the three armed men detailed to guard him when they slept off. Abubakar said after his escape he could not ascertain the whereabouts of his two wives, Aisha and Maryamu and his ten children that were kidnapped along with him.

Another victim, Maianguwan Kusherki Garba Tanko, narrating his ordeal said they stole over 200 cows from him and lamented the way the women were raped and molested in his presence. When contacted the chairman of Rafi Local government council, Alhaji Gambo Tanko Kagara, said he had reported the case to higher authorities.

He stated that drastic measures will be taken to address the attacks of the gunmen by also involving the communities.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bala Elkana could not be reached for comment. - Thisday.