Dogara Collected $600,000 From Ibori – Jibrin

BEVERLY HILLS, December 31, (THEWIL) – Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has alleged that the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, collected $600,000 from a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, challenging Dogara to refund the money donated to his speakership campaign.

Jibrin, who had been accusing Dogara and other House leaders of padding the 2016 budget, explained that he has been silent in recent times to strategize and effect some of the advice he has received from well-meaning Nigerians.

Disclosing this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle @AbdulAbmJ, the suspended lawmaker said he has secured funding from two international organizations to establish a central online platform that will be used to disseminate budget fraud and acts of corruption.

He stated that the platform will also be used to publish and hold lecture series and sensitization programmes on budget fraud and corruption across the country.

The tweets read…

1- BUDGET FRAUD AND CORRUPTION,as we enter new year, let’s not forget 163 days after Dogara is yet to respond to mountain of allegations 1-17

2- It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara denied the fact that former Gov James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker

3- Since he has disown Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600,000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign

4- My few weeks of silence was to strategize and put to work some of the advice I have received from hundreds of well meaning Nigerians

5- We have secured funding from 2 international org to establish a central online platform that will be use to disseminate budget fraud

6- and corruption acts and publish and also hold lecture series and sensitization programs on budget fraud and corruption across the country

7-Our first event will be held in Kano on 9-1-17 with 5000 youths across the country. Our anti corruption crusade with be ruthless in 2017

8- The propaganda spread around against me by the axis of evil in the House of Representatives shows how desperate Speaker Dogara has become

9- No such planted stories aim at diluting our crusade will deter me and I will use every legal means to regain the mandate of my people

10 – We must deal with the axis of evil in the House of Reps in 2017&they should rather focus on responding to the mountain of allegations of;

11- 40,20,30&284 billion budget fraud,20% house inputs hijacked for the axis of evil by Lasun,9 roads blended to 4 Speaker inserted inbudget

12- diversion of FGN projects to his farm, 500m naira they collect for rent of house and guest houses-how much Hembe stole from the money

13-why the Speaker is yet to release details of internal budget of the house after deducting running cost allowances

14-allegation of wasteful contracts on office items, billions of naira money laundry, the car purchase scam of the 7th and 8th assembly

15- allegation of shortchanging members in 2015 MDG, allegations of bribery and corruption inthe 2015 MDG with the corrupt Doguwa in charge

16 – allegations of doctoring our house rules that is a subject of ligation that gave him draconian powers among many others

17- I shall remain committed to this struggle for the rest of my life even if iam alone. It is a struggle iam ready to die for! God bless