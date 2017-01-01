NEW YEAR MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE NIGERIAN NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, THE NIGERIA (NNA-NL)

Good Morning Fellow Nigerians,

Today, we celebrate the beginning of a new Year, 2017. I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year. This New Year 2017 is a brand-new year to start afresh, to start strong, work hard and another chance to achieve everything we set out to achieve together. Our new year resolution is to serve Nigerians residing in the Netherlands with dignity and transparency, spread love and affection to all and face any challenge with courage and confidence,

2016 was difficult for many Nigerians, but we must look forward to the brighter days ahead. Things will take a better turn if we can develop a positive attitude and be optimistic. We can overcome hardship if every Nigerian starts thinking of what we can offer to our Country instead of what our Country can offer us. Positive change starts from helping our fellow Nigerians and the less privilege. Positive change starts from condemning corruption both home and abroad, not worshipping ill-gotten wealth. Realizing that the wealth we embezzle today will have a negative effect on our Country’s Economic development. Nigerians must say no to religious intolerance, tribalism, and sectionalism.

We have talented Nigerians with various expertise who are ready to offer advice in any area if called upon. We have given our full involvement to uplifting the good image of Nigeria in The Netherlands and can say with the deepest sense of humility and modesty that Nigerians in The Netherlands have so much to offer to improve the economic situation in our Country.

NNA-NL promise to improve the living conditions of all Nigerians residing in The Netherlands in 2017 with effective interventions in the following key areas.

1. Promotion of Nigerian Customs and tradition (2017 Nigerian Festival)

2. Education and Business Seminars.

3. Integration of Nigerians in the Dutch Society (Dutch Language and legal permit)

4. Women Empowerment and healthy Lifestyle

The above are the milestones we set for 2017 which must be achieved with the collective efforts of all Nigerians in the Netherlands. I urge us to ignite our Communal spirit, our Unique approach to beating adversity, our inborn resilient spirit, it is that spirit that has kept the Nigerians alive, and it is that spirit that will keep us alive for generations to come. Therefore, I urge everyone to try to have a clear mental picture of the future and a realistic path to its actualization. I implore our Government to make strong law against corrupt practices. Create jobs across all sectors and maintain a diversified economy.

We thank all Nigerian associations in The Netherlands and their representatives for their undying support while wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings this year.

Long Live The Nigerian National Association-The Netherlands, Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Signed:

Chief Mrs Evelyn Azih

President, Nigerian National Association The Netherlands(NNA-NL)