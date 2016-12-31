Prayer On New Year's Eve

Dear LORD Jesus,

Thank you for loving me and always assuring me of the task ahead.

You have been with me even before I was conceived in my mother’s womb and born into this world.

Your Holy Spirit has since been my comforter.

I appreciate the gift of life that you have bestowed unto me.

Most importantly, few years ago, when I desperately ran to you and sought to be born again, you willingly accepted me and gave me a new name in the spirit. You remembered NO more the sins that my forefathers and I committed in the past.

Acts 16:30-32: ‘Then he brought them out and asked, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” They replied, “Believe in the Lord Jesus and you will be saved, you and your household.” Then Paul and Silas spoke the word of the Lord to him and to everyone in his house.’

Yes, I am still not perfect, but you are my righteousness.

I am honoured to be called a child of God. Romans 8:16-18 says, “The Spirit Himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children. And if we are children, then we are heirs: heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ — if indeed we suffer with Him, so that we may also be glorified with Him. I consider that our present sufferings are not comparable to the glory that will be revealed in us.”

Being born again is by your grace and so I can only boast in you LORD knowing full well that I did not deserve it in the first place.

I have faith in you and will always depend on you for my blessings and the salvation of others. You are great LORD, you do miracles so great, and there is no one like you.

Though the year 2016 never came to an end without difficult circumstances rearing their ugly heads, I must count all the heavenly blessings, because out of the challenges of life God gives his people prosperity.

You brought me so much joy in the year 2016; you blessed, delivered, restored me and revealed a lot to me in the spirit. You imparted me with so much grace that I am able to pray and see results. You anointed me with the spirit of boldness. Even when the enemy thought he was winning, you gave me victory. Indeed, I live a life of favour.

Thank you for preserving the lives of members of my family both home and abroad. Your providence is unfathomable.

Now, I plead your blood to insulate me, my family and friends, against any plans of the enemy as we usher in 2017.

May you continue to be our Lord and Saviour. I pray also, that you reveal yourself to those who have NO knowledge about you so that in you they will be saved.

Hallelujah !!!