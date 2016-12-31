Delta Battles With 100 Megawatt Of Electricity --- Energy Commissioner

Delta State is currently battling with nothing less than 100 Megawatt of Electricity supply instead of 1000 MW from the national grid, the Commissioner for Power and Energy, Barr. Newworld Safugha, has said.

The Energy Commissioner posited that the epileptic power supply experienced in the state is due to the decline of power from the nation’s grid.

Safugha stated this during the just concluded Ministerial Press Briefing in Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

He said the Ughelli and Sapele Substations are presently under-used to supply power, adding that “whatever is generated must be avacuated to the national grid, the federal government then pushes whatever it deemed fit to the state”.

He said the state has no powers to control what it generates, instead the federal government controls what is been generated by states.

On the controversial Independent Power Plant (IPP) located in Oghara, the Commissioner said government was still working out modemalities and in due times the press would be briefed.

Across the three Senatorial Districts of the state, there is short fall of power supply.