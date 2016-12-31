Southern Kaduna: Dokubo-asari Calls Buhari Futa Jallon Jihadist, Canvasses Balance Of Terror

BEVERLY HILLS, December 30, (THEWIL) – Erstwhile militant commander and leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, NDPVF, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has condemned the continued killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

He charged the people of the area to defend themselves and balance the terror visited on them by persons alleged to be agents of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

THEWILL had reported the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna State as claiming that a total of 808 people were killed in 53 villages across the four local governments areas in crisis-ridden southern part of the state.

The church also alleged that 57 persons were injured, while farm produce estimated at N5.5 billion were also destroyed in the crisis.

In a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Rex Anighoro entitled: “Buhari is a Futa Jallon Jihadist”, Dokubo-Asari called on all minorities to support the people of Southern Kaduna.

The statement reads, “The Muhammadu Buhari and El Rufai-enabled ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna is a supremacist and neo-colonialist conquest on the minorities of Northern Nigeria and by extension on all minorities in Nigeria.

“Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and the Niger Delta People Salvation Front cum Niger Delta People Volunteer Force call all people of Southern Kaduna to defend themselves and balance the terror foisted on them by Buhari and El Rufai's agents.

“We call on all minorities in the North and across the Nigerian union to mobilise support for the people of Southern Kaduna earmarked for extermination by the Gambari and Futa Jallon expansionists.

“Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and the Niger Delta People Salvation Front cum Niger Delta People Volunteer Force stand with the people of Southern Kaduna.”