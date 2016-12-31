King Sunny Ade, Ebenezar Obey, Tuface , Tiwa Savage among headline artistes for One Lagos Fiesta

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture has hired about fifty top Nigerian artistes including legends such as Chief Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade and King Wasiu, Ayinde Marshall, 2Face among others for its eight day end of the year party dubbed One Lagos Fiesta (OLF).

The state event, which started on Saturday, 24th December and will terminate at the early hours of January 1st, is expected to entertain over 20 million Lagos residents at its five locations including the Eko Atlantic venue of the grand finale.

Sponsored by telecommunication giants, Globacom, this year's event is expected to feature artistes such as Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, Lagbaja, Adewale Ayuba, Abass Akande Obesere and Sulaimon Adio Atawewe.

Others include Olamide, Phyno, Tiwa Savage, 2Face, M1, Kiss Daniel, Reminisce, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, Pato Ranking, Humble Smith and Techno, and several others throughout its eight- day period.

OLF is an initiative introduced last year by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration to replace the Lagos Countdown as a fun replete celebration of the end of the year transition into the New Year.

One Lagos Fiesta runs daily from mid-day to 12 midnight with the first six hours of each day dedicated to entertainment for children and the young at heart. Adult fun seekers take the centre stage in the evening when they can expect to be treated to the best of musical entertainment, cultural displays, comedy and cuisines peculiar to Lagos State.

One of the innovations in OLF this year is a grassroots competition tagged 'Lagos Has Got Talent', which is aimed at throwing up new stars from various genres of entertainment ranging from music, dance and rap, among others.

Already, auditions have been held across the five locations, wherein 50 successful candidates have emerged from the zones. They are to trade tackles with each other, culminating in the emergence of two finalists from each of the zones by December 30.

The last 10 standing will compete at the grand finale of OLF at the Eko Atlantic stage on the last day of the year. Three winners will emerge and will be rewarded.