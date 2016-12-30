New Abia Speaker Resigns Barely 24 Hours After Being Elected

The political drama playing out in Abia State, South-East Nigeria, has taken another twist as the new speaker of the House has resigned.

Minutes ago, [Friday, December 30, 2016] Bishop Kennedy Njoku, who was on Thursday elected speaker of the 6th Abia State House of Assembly, announced his resignation “on personal grounds”.

Hon. Njoku was ushered into the hallowed chambers and after the opening formalities, he announced his resignation.

A new speaker promptly emerged in the person of Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isiala Ngwa South. The sole nominee for the position, Hon. Kalu was elected by voice vote. He has been sworn in by the Clerk of the Assembly.

Martins Azubuike, the erstwhile speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, was impeached on Thursday, making way for Njoku.

He was impeached in Umuahia following media reports of his imminent ouster.

The 6th Abia Assembly was scheduled to reconvene from its recess today, but a majority of the members suddenly sat late Thursday afternoon. The impeachment notice was signed by 20 out the 24 members of the House.

