Sad: 187 Died In 289 Road Accidents During Yuletide Season

BEVERLY HILLS, December 30, (THEWIL) – The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has revealed that 187 deaths were recorded in 289 road crashes that occurred in a nine-day period that also included Christmas.

This was disclosed by Bisi Kazeem, FRSC's Head of Media Relations and Strategy, to newsmen in a statement.

“The statistics were recorded during the assessment of traffic situation within the nine-day nationwide patrol along designated routes of the nation's highways,” the statement read.

“The crashes involved 2,185 people, with 1,000 people suffering injuries while 998 were rescued alive.

“In the same vein, 9,619 offenders were arrested for 10,970 offences with 1,426 offenders arraigned in mobile courts.

“Another 1,292 people were convicted; while five were imprisoned, 129 of them discharged.”

Kazeem also revealed that Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, commended the corps' personnel for their level of commitment, and motorists for complying with traffic rules and regulations.

“The massive deployment of personnel had produced positive outcome from the Lagos-Ibadan corridor to 9th Mile in Enugu.

“It also covered the Onitsha Head Bridge and Sagamu construction areas, Ondo roundabout, Ore and Asaba, among other corridors,” he revealed

Story by Oputah David