International observers to monitor IPOB leader Kanu's court session

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday said international observers would monitor the court session of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, coming up on January 10, 2017.

The group called on its supporters and freedom fighters to be in court that day to see things for themselves.

In a press statement made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State by IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said among those that would observe the court session in Abuja were International Human Rights Groups, International Media organisations, and other foreign observers.

The group maintained that it had concluded arrangements with such foreign bodies.

The statement read in part, 'All Indigenous People of Biafra family members are expected to be in Abuja on that day 10th of January 2017.

'This is to let the world know how formidable and resolute we are towards ensuring that justice is done in the case of our leader and to remind the world that the restoration of our God-given nation called Biafra is irreversible and on course.

'Therefore, we are expecting the entire members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Biafrans that reside in Abuja and its environs to be in court on that fateful day in Abuja to witness the court proceedings of the case between our leader and Muhammadu Buhari….'