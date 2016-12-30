Police Recruitment: Successful Applicants Commences Training

Following the open invitation into the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to recruit 10, 000 officers, those who were successfully selected of Delta State origin has been called upon to appear at the Delta State Police Command for onwards movement to their various training institutions.

The police image maker DSP Andrew Aniamaka in a press statement Thursday in Asaba, the state capital said indigene of Delta Satte who were successfully selected for training as Cadet ASPs, Cadet Inspectors and Police Constables are informed that their training would commence 31st December, 2016.

The PPRO said those for Cadet ASPs, their taining would be held at the Police Staff College, Jos Plataeu State on 30th December 2016, while the rank for Cadet Inspectors has been scheduled for 31st December at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State and those for Recruit Constables would take their turn at at the Police Training School, Ogida, Benin City, Edo State also on 31st December 2016 respectively.

The Spokesperson noted that, “the affected candidates should report at the police state headquarters, located along Okpanam Road Asaba at 7: 00 am of the scheduled dates for movement to their training institutions along with their credentials, call-up letters and other relevants documents.