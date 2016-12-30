Catholic Church Says 808 Persons Killed In Southern Kaduna As Senator Bemoans Killings

BEVERLY HILLS, December 30, (THEWIL) – The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna State has claimed that a total of 808 people were killed in 53 villages across the four local governments areas in crisis-ridden southern part of the state.

It also alleged that 57 persons were injured, while farm produce estimated at N5.5 billion were also destroyed in the crisis.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai had described the attackers as foreign Fulani herdsmen, who were avenging past attacks on them and their livestock.

A 24-hour curfew had been imposed on the affected areas by the state government following the frequent attacks.

A combine team of soldiers and anti-riot policemen had been deployed on the area to maintaine law and order following recent protest by people of the area over the killings.

But addressing a news conference in Kafanchan, the Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, Ibrahim Yakubu, accused the government of failing to protect locals.

Yakubu, who was joined by four other priests at the press conference, said four local government areas had been attacked with 808 people killed and 1,422 houses, 16 churches, 19 shops, and one primary school destroyed.

“Unfortunately, our government both at the centre and state levels have failed woefully. If anything, government has shown outright partisanship in favour of the herdsmen to the disappointment of the majority Southern Kaduna indigenes and Christians,” he added.

A statement signed by Yakubu; Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Aaron Tanko Rev. Fr. Williams Abba and President, Laity Council, Mr. Joseph Bayei (KSJ), reads, “The herdsmen and their ilk turned the towns into killing fields and killed mostly women, children and the elderly who couldn't run for cover.

“The level of barbarity was such that pregnant women got their wombs blown out and massacred before their children. And these innocent children were not spared either.

“This level of viciousness was never witnessed even in the brutal tyranny and regime of Adolf Hitler. What is most intriguing is the level of sophistication of weapons likeAK 47, machine guns and many other deadly instruments of death which were freel used.

“The viciousness of these self styled Jihadists sends shivers into the spines of our traumatised people. In the Godogodo and Pasakori attacks for example, the military merely watched and supervised the burning of our homes. When the youths mobilised to repel the attackers, the soldiers deliberately blocked them from entering the town.”

The statement continued: “It didn't take the government of el-Rufai time to figure out what to do to tackle armed robbery and cattle rustling in the Birnin Gwari area.

“Within the shortest possible time, soldiers were deployed and many of the cattle rustlers and bandits were either killed or arrested and cows in their hundreds were rescued.

“This is commendable and we are happy that the Fulanis in Birnin Gwari have been rescued from these bandits. If the government can deploy helicopters and soldiers to Birnin Gwari to help in tracking down the terrorists, why is the same government unwilling to deploy the same soldiers and helicopters to Southern Kaduna to help flush out the Fulani herdsmen terrorising indigenes of Southern Kaduna?”

The cleric, however, called for immediate end to attacks, and demanded compensation for all families that lost loved ones or property. He also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the causes of the crisis.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has lamented that Southern Kaduna had become a slaughter house and a cemetery where human lives had become so cheap to destroy.

Sani, who visited his colleague representing Kaduna South, Senator Danjuma La'ah, called for security presence in all the villages and towns, as well as civilians Joint Task Force, JTF, to protect the communities.

“The way out of this mess is the need for security presence in all the villages and towns in Southern Kaduna. There is also need for Civilian JTF where the communities will be fully involved, funding and supporting, to protect their own communities.

“It is unfortunate that Southern Kaduna has become a slaughter house and a cemetery, where human lives have become so cheap to destroy.”

While expressing sympathy to the people over the magnitude of destruction of lives and property, he noted: “Southern Kaduna killings is a reality in Nigeria and northern part of this country in particular of what has been happening for years. It is very clear the government is unable to protect lives and property of its citizens.

“The tragedy in Southern Kaduna is also translating to Niger State, which is close to Abuja. So you can see the danger of these killings to other cities in the country.”

“There is need for an immediate action to stop the activities of these herdsmen killing innocent people,” he said

The senator suggested that there was need for an economic master plan for Southern Kaduna to address the neglect, abandonment, poverty and underdevelopment that have ravaged the zone for a very long time.

He argued that “neutralising Southern Kaduna is not enough without any economic agenda”. “We must develop the area and make all parts of the area accessible by providing infrastructure and developing social amenities as the only way we can have a permanent solution.

“Also, there is need to have consultative community interactions to enable the natives and cattle rearers and others ethnic groups interact for better understanding.

“Enough is a word that can only be qualified when there is satisfaction by the side of those who are victims. The first right in the Nigerian constitution is the right to life.

“The government cannot be seen to say it has done enough until and unless these killings stop. The Federal Government must provide the necessary environment.

“I think ending this problem has gone beyond what people are thinking. It should be accompanied with an economic blueprint to face the problem of underdevelopment and neglect of the Southern part of the state.

“It is very clear that the people of Southern Kaduna are being treated as outcast. They only listen to Plateau media stations to know what is happening in Nigeria.

“Southern Kaduna depends on Plateau to exist as human beings. It is very unfortunate,” Sani said.