ALIMOSHO YOUTH DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (AYDAN ) 2016 ACTIVITIES IN REVIEW
Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria, (AYDAN) is an
association of young professionals, Eminent personalities, and
Progressive Minded individuals with track record of proven integrity.
The group's main objective is to ensure Alimosho enjoys developmental
achievements it deserves being the most populous Local Government in
West Africa.
In a press state made on the 29th of December, 2016. The Publicity
Secretary, Com. Oseni Abayomi, gave a detailed review of some of the
selfless programmes the association organised and executed
successfuly.
Com. Oseni said the group has performed enormously in humanitarian
service in the outgoing year for the betterment of the dwellers of
Alimosho, it has also complimented the effort of His Excellency
Governor Akinwunmi Dapo Ambode on his campaign promise towards a
Prosperous Lagos State, most especially in Alimosho Local Government
Area, the group also partnered with other Political office holders in
Alimosho especially those that held service to humanity a topmost
priority in the year under review.
Oseni said "Although the road was tough at the initial stage, but as a
progressive members of the group, we remained resilient and focused
towards ensuring that the group embarked on community development
services for the benefit of the people of Alimosho, AYDAN commenced
her activity for the year by seeking for accreditation letter from the
Lagos State Ministry of environment on February 2016. On April 2016,
we embarked on humanitarian Service, on a programme that was Tagged:
'Partnership for clean and flood free Lagos' at Adeyemi street Igando
and in participation was the then Executive Secretary of Igando
Ikotun LCDA Hon. Wale Azeez,the Head of the environment in IKOTUN
-IGANDO LCDA Mr Abayomi Olufemi Odu, The Representative of the
Commissioner for environment , the environmental team of the LCDA.
Landlords and residents of Prince Adeyemi street Ikotun also
participated and assisted us in the environmental sanitation
activities we embarked on in Ikotun community held on 30th of April
2016"
The association also repeated the environmental sanitation service in
Igando on 25th of June, 2016. but this time around, it was held at
ijegun, a community in Ikotun-Igando LCDA, after the state Government
canceled monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the month of May
, the exercise was witnessed by Alhaji Saheed Abubakar, the Personal
Assistant to Hon. Aramide Omotayo Oduntan the Alimosho II Lagos State
House of Assembly, also the Sole administrator IGANDO-IKOTUN LCDA,
Hon Samuel Ojo alongside with HOD environment of IGANDO -IKOTUN LCDA,
Mr Abayomi Olufemi Odu. Also in attendance was the market leader's,
locally called 'Babaloja' and the management team of Ijegun market,
the residents and ultimately many members of Alimosho Youth
Development Associaton of Nigeria (AYDAN) were not found wanting, when
the cleaning excercise commenced.
The month of July witnessed another success for AYDAN, because the
environmental sanitation programme for September was graced by the
Commissioner for environment, Hon. Adejare, Hon. Kehinde Joseph the
Lagos state Special Assistance on Civic engagement, Sole Administrator
of Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Gani Quadri, Education Secretary of
Alimosho Local Government Hon. (Mrs) Mojirade Alamu Alimosho Education
secretary. This was held on 30th of July 2016.
In the month of August 2016. the selfless community service could not
hold due to non accessibility of the sole administrator of Agbado
Oke-Odo Hon Shola Akande.
The association couldn't hold the September and October edition of
monthly environmental sanitation, which was planned to hold at IPAJA
-AYOBO LCDA, but Hon. Abiodun Agbaje never gave any meaningful
support even while we did our recent Security walk from Moshalashi to
ayobo he never gave support and since the programme is meant for
various representatives to lead by example by physically participating
in the environmental sanitation exercise in various local government
in Lagos, so the programme was cancelled.
The Publicity Secretary of the association explained further why heads
of LCDA are always expected to participate in the environmental
sanitation services, he said "we always want the Heads of Local
Government to participate in our various exercises, because this will
go a long way in motivating the inhabitants of Alimosho LGA to also
engage in selfless services which at the long run contribute to the
development of the largest Local Government in Lagos"
In the month of December, it is a general believe that the country
usually record increase in road accident, it is a period when
Nigerians mostly jettison safety and security consciousness, AYDAN
took it as it responsibility to create awareness on the importance of
being security and safety conscious at the yuletide season, the
programme that took place on December 17th was tagged; 'Alimosho
Safety and Security awareness walk 2016', it was the second edition,
the programme was organised in partnership with Lagos State Ministry
of Special duties, Lagos State safety Commission, National Drugs and
Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) Lagos state safety commission, NSCDC
Lagos State Command, FRSC, and Lagos State Police Command, and was
held successfully.
Signed:
Com. Ogungbade Olawale Lateef
President
Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN)
Com. Oseni Abayomi
Publicity Secretary
Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN)
