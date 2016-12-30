ALIMOSHO YOUTH DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (AYDAN ) 2016 ACTIVITIES IN REVIEW

Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria, (AYDAN) is an

association of young professionals, Eminent personalities, and

Progressive Minded individuals with track record of proven integrity.

The group's main objective is to ensure Alimosho enjoys developmental

achievements it deserves being the most populous Local Government in

West Africa.

In a press state made on the 29th of December, 2016. The Publicity

Secretary, Com. Oseni Abayomi, gave a detailed review of some of the

selfless programmes the association organised and executed

successfuly.

Com. Oseni said the group has performed enormously in humanitarian

service in the outgoing year for the betterment of the dwellers of

Alimosho, it has also complimented the effort of His Excellency

Governor Akinwunmi Dapo Ambode on his campaign promise towards a

Prosperous Lagos State, most especially in Alimosho Local Government

Area, the group also partnered with other Political office holders in

Alimosho especially those that held service to humanity a topmost

priority in the year under review.

Oseni said "Although the road was tough at the initial stage, but as a

progressive members of the group, we remained resilient and focused

towards ensuring that the group embarked on community development

services for the benefit of the people of Alimosho, AYDAN commenced

her activity for the year by seeking for accreditation letter from the

Lagos State Ministry of environment on February 2016. On April 2016,

we embarked on humanitarian Service, on a programme that was Tagged:

'Partnership for clean and flood free Lagos' at Adeyemi street Igando

and in participation was the then Executive Secretary of Igando

Ikotun LCDA Hon. Wale Azeez,the Head of the environment in IKOTUN

-IGANDO LCDA Mr Abayomi Olufemi Odu, The Representative of the

Commissioner for environment , the environmental team of the LCDA.

Landlords and residents of Prince Adeyemi street Ikotun also

participated and assisted us in the environmental sanitation

activities we embarked on in Ikotun community held on 30th of April

2016"

The association also repeated the environmental sanitation service in

Igando on 25th of June, 2016. but this time around, it was held at

ijegun, a community in Ikotun-Igando LCDA, after the state Government

canceled monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the month of May

, the exercise was witnessed by Alhaji Saheed Abubakar, the Personal

Assistant to Hon. Aramide Omotayo Oduntan the Alimosho II Lagos State

House of Assembly, also the Sole administrator IGANDO-IKOTUN LCDA,

Hon Samuel Ojo alongside with HOD environment of IGANDO -IKOTUN LCDA,

Mr Abayomi Olufemi Odu. Also in attendance was the market leader's,

locally called 'Babaloja' and the management team of Ijegun market,

the residents and ultimately many members of Alimosho Youth

Development Associaton of Nigeria (AYDAN) were not found wanting, when

the cleaning excercise commenced.

The month of July witnessed another success for AYDAN, because the

environmental sanitation programme for September was graced by the

Commissioner for environment, Hon. Adejare, Hon. Kehinde Joseph the

Lagos state Special Assistance on Civic engagement, Sole Administrator

of Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Gani Quadri, Education Secretary of

Alimosho Local Government Hon. (Mrs) Mojirade Alamu Alimosho Education

secretary. This was held on 30th of July 2016.

In the month of August 2016. the selfless community service could not

hold due to non accessibility of the sole administrator of Agbado

Oke-Odo Hon Shola Akande.

The association couldn't hold the September and October edition of

monthly environmental sanitation, which was planned to hold at IPAJA

-AYOBO LCDA, but Hon. Abiodun Agbaje never gave any meaningful

support even while we did our recent Security walk from Moshalashi to

ayobo he never gave support and since the programme is meant for

various representatives to lead by example by physically participating

in the environmental sanitation exercise in various local government

in Lagos, so the programme was cancelled.

The Publicity Secretary of the association explained further why heads

of LCDA are always expected to participate in the environmental

sanitation services, he said "we always want the Heads of Local

Government to participate in our various exercises, because this will

go a long way in motivating the inhabitants of Alimosho LGA to also

engage in selfless services which at the long run contribute to the

development of the largest Local Government in Lagos"

In the month of December, it is a general believe that the country

usually record increase in road accident, it is a period when

Nigerians mostly jettison safety and security consciousness, AYDAN

took it as it responsibility to create awareness on the importance of

being security and safety conscious at the yuletide season, the

programme that took place on December 17th was tagged; 'Alimosho

Safety and Security awareness walk 2016', it was the second edition,

the programme was organised in partnership with Lagos State Ministry

of Special duties, Lagos State safety Commission, National Drugs and

Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) Lagos state safety commission, NSCDC

Lagos State Command, FRSC, and Lagos State Police Command, and was

held successfully.

Signed:

Com. Ogungbade Olawale Lateef

President

Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN)

Com. Oseni Abayomi

Publicity Secretary

Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN)