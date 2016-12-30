FEMI FANI KAYODE DECRIES THE UNJUST SLAUGHTER OF CHRISTIANS IN SOUTHERN KADUNA

I listened to the words of Rev. Musa Asake, the Sec. Gen. of CAN, in the radio interview that I posted above and I wept.

He has told us exactly what happened in Southern Kaduna on Christmas eve and on Christmas day and it is simply barbaric. He has also told us what lies ahead if we do not sit up.

I thank God that we have Christian leaders like him who have the courage to speak out and tell the world the bitter truth. O Lord help us and help our brothers and sisters in Southern Kaduna.

I implore you to find the time to spend a few minutes to listen to the interview. To those that don't give a damn and that believe it doesnt matter I say the following.

You are shortsighted, ignoarant, narrow-minded, insensitive, callous and very selfish. As Rev. Asake rightly said, those of us from the south should get ready because the Fulani killers and herdsmen are coming there too and they have a master plan!

Yet few understand the gravity of the situation or even care.

The Nigerian people are so weak, so battered, so bruised, so stoic, so trusting, so naïve, so ready to accept injustice, so gullible, so uninspired, so uninspiring, so fearful, so faithless, so incapable of being couragous and standing up for truth.

They are like the proverbial frog that is slowly boiled to death in a pot of hot water. They just sit there, doing and saying nothing until death comes.

They will wait forever for God to deliver them forgetting that God has already deposited everything that they need in them to enable them to deliver themselves.

The ability to joyfully accept barbarity, wickedness injustice and to merrily tolerate evil and tyranny is NOT a virtue. It is a curse.

For those that do not see it that way please consider the words of Rev. Martin Luther King.

He said,

'COWARDICE asks the question: is it safe? EXPEDIENCY asks the question: is it political? VANITY asks the question: is it popular? But CONSCIENCE asks the question: is it right? And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor political, nor popular - but one must take it simply because it is right'.

May the Lord grant us the courage and the strength to resist injustice and wickedness and to stand up for what is right.

May He give us a strong resolve and the fortitude to stand up for the weak, the helpless, the dull, the vulnerable, the young, the elderly and all those that are being subjected to genocide, persecution and injustice.

2017 is a year of miracles, blessings and breakthroughs for those who know and trust Him. It is our year of abundance and final victory over evil.

Have faith, be happy and be strong. Despite the challenges, the difficulties and all the noise God will make all things beautiful. The night may be dark and filled with sorrow but joy comes in the morning.

My love and words of encouragement go out to our Christian brothers and sisters in Southern Kaduna particularly who have just been subjected to ethnic cleansing and genocide by the Fulani militants and herdsmen backed by government security agents and the military.

May the souls of all those that were slaughtered rest in peace. May God heal the wounds of their loved ones and all those that they left behind and may He strengthen and avenge them speedily.

God will never abandon or forsake them or indeed any of us. Help is on the way, hang on to His sure word and hold on to His promise. Our God is mighty and He will surely deliver. Happy new year. Shalom!"

(FEMI FANI-KAYODE, DECEMBER 30th 2016).