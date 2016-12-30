SOUTHERN KADUNA GENOCIDE: EL'RUFFAI; BUHARI WON'T ESCAPE JUSTICE- HURIWA:

Expressing shock at the statement from the Presidency that the ongoing systematic decimation and massacre through organised pogroms by armed Fulani Herdsmen isn't the business of President Muhammadu Buhari, a Pro-democracy GROUP- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA ) has expressed her conviction that both President Buhari and governor Nassir ElRuffai would be tried by International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague Netherlands as soon as they vacate office.

In a statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, the Rights group said already many non-governmental groups with orientation towards civil rights protection have started generating and gathering scientific and verifiable body of evidence of genocide and coordinated mass killings by armed Fulani Herdsmen who enjoy tacit support of the government of Kaduna state going by the open admission by governor ElRuffai of paying some identified armed Fulani attackers to stop the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Already the group said it has filed a petition with the global crimes court on the mass killings that are going on around the Country just as the Rights group restated her resolve to begin international campaign to ensure that government and military officials who tolerate and encourage genocide in Nigeria aren't allowed to go Scot- free given that there are ample provisions under international humanitarian laws to bring culprits of crimes against humanity to justice.

HURIWA faulted the Spokesman of President Buhari Mr Femi Adesina that his principal has no business in the ongoing massacre of Southern Kaduna Christians and the destruction of their farmlands because according to the Rights group both the police and the armed forces of Nigeria under the current constitutional provisions take final orders from the President who is the commander -in -chief just as the group said the consistent failure through conspiratorial accord by operatives and officers of the armed forces and police to stop the killings and arrest and prosecute the killers and their sponsors goes to implicate the holder of the office of a president of Nigeria who incidentally shares ethno-religious affiliations with the suspected armed Fulani marauders.

According to HURIWA:" As an organisation with a thematic mandate of speaking out for the cause of social justice and the defence of the human rights of the oppressed, we have persistently urged President Muhammadu Buhari to firmly direct the armed forces and the Department of State Service to confront the rising phenomenon of armed Fulani insurgency across the Country especially within Christian communities in the North and the Southern States including the South East but nothing has so far being done except empty and meaningless rhetorical press statements from the Defence spokesman.

The Rights group expressed shock that rather than abating it is evidently clear that these attackers have the backing of the powers- that -be because they have become so very daring and armed with sophisticated state- of -the -arts military weapons making it impossible for the vigilante groups armed with cudgels and knives and dane guns in these communities under incessant violence to successfully confront and overcome the well- armed and motivated Fulani Herdsmen.

Besides HURIWA blamed President Buhari for disrespecting the Federal Character principles enshrined in the Constitution when he willfully concentrated all the strategic security and defence command and control hierarchies in the hands of mostly Moslem military officers from the Hausa/Fulani and Kanuri axis of Northern Nigeria even as the President failed to appoint a single South East indigene into any of the sensitive military positions thereby alienating a section of Nigeria from the security architecture of Nigeria.

HURIWA said the Nigerian Army and the DSS particularly have spectacularly failed to stop the increasing waves of armed militancy by armed Fulani Herdsmen making most people to suspect that the Nigerian Army does not have a clear directive from Mr President to confront these armed Fulani Herdsmen as terrorists that they are just like how the President directed the Army to set up a rapid response squad to confront cattle rustlers in Zamfara State.

HURIWA said President Buhari is obliged by law to direct the military to stop the killing of Nigerians irrespective of their Ethno-religious differences from those who head the various Arms of government but the group expressed regrets that from available empirical evidence President Muhammadu Buhari is treating the armed Fulani Herdsmen with kid's gloves.

The Rights group also urged the United Nations and the United States President -Elect Mr Donald Trump to take measures to compel both the UN security Council, the European Union and the current US President Barack Obama to compel President Buhari to act fast to stop the current well organised genocides by armed Fulani Herdsmen before it evolves into a Rwanda type genocide.

HURIWA said it smacks of conspiracy for outgoing President Barack Obama of the USA and the outgoing UN secretary General Mr Banki Moon to pretend as if the mass killings of Nigerians under the current administration of President Buhari is a non-issue even when they have continued to do business with the current Nigerian Government.

"We believe that the Kaduna state governor and President Buhari must surely be brought to face international prosecution for allowing these grand scale genocide to continue in the largely Christian dominated Southern Kaduna and much of other Christian communities in the North and Southern Nigeria. It's only a matter of time but it will surely come to pass soon".