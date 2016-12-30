Please Ignore Shekau, He Wants To Remain Relevant – Army

BEVERLY HILLS, December 29, (THEWIL) – The Nigerian army has dismissed a video showing Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, dismissing claims that Boko Haram has been crushed as a mere terrorist propaganda aimed at creating fear in the minds of people.

THEWILL recalls that Shekau in a video, on Thursday , was seen boasting that Boko Haram insurgents were safe and President Muhammadu Buhari was lying to the people by saying that the group had been crushed and their camp in Sambisa destroyed.

However, in a statement by Kukasheka Usman, the Army Spokesman, the army insisted that it had captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest adding that the army was making efforts to get out the insurgents that had gone into hiding.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram terrorist group from an undisclosed location a while ago, showing its purported leader, making spurious claims,” the statement read.

“While effort is on-going to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

“We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.

“Consequently, the public are hereby enjoined to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and security conscious. They should also report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies.”

Story by Oputah David