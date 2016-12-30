Gov. Ugwuanyi has brought wind of change to Enugu – Ken Nnamani

Former Senate president, Dr. Ken Nnamani, has hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for inspiring a new sense of pride in the state through the rapid transformation carried out since his

inauguration.

Nnamani noted that it was particularly significant that the wholesome experience was taking place in just over one year of his administration and at a time of severe economic difficulty in Nigeria.

'There is a new wind of change in Enugu State,' said the ex-Senate president at the Culture Day and Annual General Meeting of Amechi Uwani community, in Enugu South Local Government Area, where the governor was special guest of honour.

'If you haven't been to Enugu in a while, you might on a visit think you are in a foreign land due to the impressive infrastructural development. The man behind that is Governor Ugwuanyi,' he added, noting that it's equally remarkable the infrastructural projects initiated by the administration are sited across the state's various zones.

Dr. Nnamani also commended the governor for the recent visit to Enugu by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Saad Abubakar 111.

The visit, according to him, has lifted Enugu's profile and helped in strengthening socio-political bond between the South-East and the North.

Speaking, Governor Ugwuanyi advised other communities to borrow a leaf from Amechi Uwani with regard to sustaining indigenous culture and undertaking community development through collective effort.

'This is what we call community development and unity in action. I am also using this opportunity to greet the organizers of this event particularly Onwa Enugu, our father, our mentor, Dr. Ken Nnamani who I describe as one of the strongest pillars for peace, unity and development we have in Enugu State,' he said, thanking the former Senate president for his support to his government.