OW TESTOSTERONE LEVELS : SYMPTOMS CAUSES AND SOLUTIONS

What is Testosterone?

Testosterone is an hormone. Basically It is present I males and helps in development of male sexual characteristics.

However low testosterone levels has been one source of concern among young males.

Low Testosterone have been observed in adults mostly and it is fast becoming a no respecter of age.

Some common signs and symptoms of this dysfunction include:

ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION OR INABILITY TO MAINTAIN AN ERECTION

DECREASED LIBIDO( SEXUAL ACTIVITY)

DEPRESSION IRRITABILITY AND PERSISTENT LACK OF MOTIVATION.

ENLARGED BREASTS IN MALE (GYNECOMASTIA)

INFERTILITY ( PRODUCTION OF INFERTILE SPERMS OR LOW SPERM COUNT)

PERSISTENT FATIGUE FOR SOME TIME

INCREASED STORED BODY FAT

DRY SCALY KIN AND HEART ATTACK

LOSS OF SEXUAL DRIVE ( It may not be because you ae getting old).

A low testosterone range—lower than 300 nanograms per deciliter(ng/dL) is a sure indicator that your Testosterone level is low.

CAUSES of low testosterone levels

1.Testicular Injury

2. Testicular Cancer

3.HIV/AIDS

4.Chronic Liver/ Kidney Disease

5.Obesity.

6.Type 2 diabetes

7. Hormonal disorders and Infections

TREATMENT OF LOW TESTOSTERONE

Gonadotropin may be used for couples expecting Low T. associated problems

Implantable Testosterone pellets as described by Hedges in which several pellets are placed under the skin of the buttocks to release testosterone for about 3-4 months.

