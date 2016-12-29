Igbo, Fulani Clash In Enugu, Two Killed, Mosque Burnt

BEVERLY HILLS, December 29, (THEWIL) – Two persons, identified as Ali, a Fulani and Ifeacho Ifeanyi, an Igbo, have lost their lives in a bloody clash between Igbos and Fulanis at the popular Gariki market, in Enugu.

THEWILL gathered that the clash, which occurred on Wednesday night was triggered by a disagreement over the sum of N100.

According to an eyewitness, trouble started when Ali came from New Artisan Market with a cow to slaughter in the Gariki abattoir.

Ali came to Gariki abattoir where Ifeanyi worked as an attendant to slaughter his cow, following the closure of New Artisan Market by the state government early this week.

However, Ali, paid N400 instead of the required N500, which infuriated Ifeanyi, leading to a dispute.

The dispute between the two men over the said N100 soon turned violent, and in the ensuing fight, Ali allegedly brought out a dagger and stabbed Ifeanyi several times in the stomach, exposing his intestines.

Ifeanyi slumped and died on the spot.

Ali attempted to escape from the market but some outraged Igbo traders grabbed him and killed him in turn.

The irate Igbo traders went further by burning a mosque that is located inside the Gariki market, where the large population of Northerners in the market worshipped.

However, normalcy has returned to the market, following the deployment of anti-riot policemen to the market and environs.

The Spokesman for Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police confirmed the incident saying the command deployed anti-riot policemen to Gariki market immediately to stop the situation from escalating.

“Two persons were confirmed dead during a clash between an Easterner and a Northerner over an alleged misunderstanding that arose between them in the evening at Gariki Awkunanaw Market,” Amaraizu said.

“Security has been beefed up in the area by Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Douglas Agbonleni, to avoid escalation and breakdown of law and order, just as a full scale investigation has commenced into the incident.”

Story by Oputah David