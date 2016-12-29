Abia House Of Assembly Impeaches Speaker

BEVERLY HILLS, December 29, (THEWIL) – The Abia House of Assembly, on Thursday , removed Martins Azubuike, representing Isialangwa North Constituency and elected a new Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, representing Osisioma-Ngwa North Constituency.

THEWILL gathered that the impeachment proceeding was presided by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Cosmos Ndukwe, with 20 out of the 24 members of the house signing the impeachment notice against Azubuike, a three-term lawmaker.

During the election conducted by the Clerk of the House, John-Pedro Irokansi, Njoku, polled 17 votes to defeat Chief Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isialangwa South Constituency, who polled three votes.

The Deputy Leader of the House, Solomon Akpulonu, representing Obingwa East Constituency, who moved the motion for Azubuike's removal, accused him of being insensitive to the members of the house.

“Azubuike failed to ensure equitable distribution of positions and powers among members,” he said.

“He was insensitive to the rights and needs of members and general staff of the assembly.

“His autocratic practice has brought the assembly on a collision course with other arms of government and agencies of the state government.

“He has abused the office of the Speaker by using same for personal and private political interest.

“Therefore, pursuant to Section 92 (2c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. We, the members of the House, resolved to remove and hereby removed Martins Azubuike as Speaker.”

Story by Oputah David