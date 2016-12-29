Russian business to explore opportunities in Ghana

Leaders of Russian business and industries hope to strike corporate deals with local Ghanaian partners and strengthen economic cooperation in the region during the annual Russian-African Forum (RAF 2017) scheduled to take place on March 13 to 14, 2017, in Accra, Ghana.

In a letter released on Tuesday, the organizers said the business forum would be arranged as “an exclusive business event where senior executives meet for high level negotiations and interaction in the headquarters of major industry players.”

The economy of Ghana is one of the fast growing in the region. The key focus of country is to meet the ever growing demand for housing, power, infrastructure, skills development, food safety and trade development to supply the domestic market with consumer goods.

Russian companies have developed a vast expertise in those areas and are ready to participate in infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture and other projects. Russian business sees Ghana as a promising business partner.

The following topics will be highlighted in the business program of the RAF 2017 Ghana: Energy projects: power generation and transmission equipment; power engineering services;

Transportation: motor vehicles, buses, and construction machinery; railway transport and equipment; aeroplanes and related equipment; passengers and cargo ships and vessel engineering, procurement and construction of transport, power and pipeline infrastructure;

Food safety: chemicals and fertilizers, grain storage, machinery, food processing; Oil and gas production, handling and services equipment; Mining exploration and equipment; Financial and legal services.

During the Russian-African Forum in Ghana, participants will explore some of the key topical issues facing the industry, drawing on the latest information and feedback from companies in the cutting edge. There will also be business visits organised by Ghanaian companies to increase knowledge and share experiences of business and investment developments in the region.

The first meeting of the Russian-African Forum took place in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on January 27-31, 2015. Leading Russian export companies and business representatives from Kenya and Rwanda joined in the discussion of cooperation opportunities in the East African region.

The second Russian-African Forum was held in 2015 in the city of Ekaterinburg, the industrial heart of Russia as an integral part of the international industrial fair Innoprom supported by the Ministry of Trade and the industry of the Russian Federation.

The Russian-African Forum 2016 in Tanzania in April, 2016, hosted a large group of Russian government representatives, industrialists and business tycoons headed by the Minister of trade and industry of Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, for a mission to a continent widely reputed for its vibrant and steadfast improvement in business environment.

In 2016, Russian-African Forum also took place on June 16, 2016 during St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and on the 11th to 14th of July 2016 during the INNOPROM Forum in Ekaterinburg in Russia.

Report from Kester Kenn Klomegah in Moscow