Issele-Uku Agog As Monarch Receives Staff Of Office

Issele-Uku, the administrative headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State literarily stood still, as the Issele-Uku Crown king, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II returned from Omon n’Oba n’Edo Uku Apolokplo, the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, where he undergo an eye-opening orientation for Issele-Uku, for the past three months as part of the activities signalling his coronation ceremony as the new Obi of Issele-Uku kingdom.

Various cultural troupes, like the Delta Cultural Theatre Group, Benin Royal Dynasty Trust Dance among other groups, had already converged at Issele-Uku, rendering melodious songs and entertaining guests, even as‎ thousands of residents and onlookers trooped to the kingdom to catch a glimpse of the historic event.

He was accompanied ‎by Issele-Uku chiefs as well as different traditional groups and societies as the king moved to the arena where the Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro and other guests were already seated to kick start the event.

There was also a heavy presence of security operatives from the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Peace Corps and Palace Guards to curb any menace.

Speaking at the occasion, the state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his Deputy, charged the monarch to handle his subjects with the fear of God.

Okowa acknowledged that the throne comes with challenges, he urged Obi Ezeagwuna II to strengthen good values and culture as good leader even as he tasked the people of the kingdom to partner the king to move the community forward.

He assured the royal father of government determination to complete the Delta State Accelerated Innovation Project located in the community.

In his address, Obi Ezeagwuna II, said the various accounts of Issele-Uku fills him with pride and boost his desire to restore its past glory, “by interpreting and giving it modern and technological expressions. My clarion call goes to all my people at home and in the diaspora to join hands with me to recreate Issele-Uku”, pointing out that this is a task that is doable but needs the collective contributions of all and sundry.

He stressed that, “my palace will lead the crusade as I call on the Izu-Ani, the chiefs of all categories, all traditional institutions, the Issele-Uku Development Union, the Social Clubs and the youths to join hands with me to bring back the glory of Issele-Uku and put it on the pedestal of modernity”.

According to the traditional ruler, “I will pursue the regeneration of our culture and tradition”, pointing out that the Ine festival would be rejuvenated; the community’s folklore and folk tales, traditional songs and dances would be revived and promoted.

The traditional ruler who added his voice on the re-introduction of history back in schools, said, “I strongly support the recent calls in many quarters for the re-introduction of history in schools throughout the country, “for lack of knowledge by a people of their history is like living outside of one’s element”, Obi Ezeagwuna II opined.