General News | 29 December 2016 18:03 CET

Prompt News Publisher loses mother

By The Citizen

Madam Sariyu Oyetunji, the mother of the Publisher of Prompt News Online newspaper, is dead.

She died at about 11.00 am today, Thursday at her residence in Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State.

A devout Muslim, Madam Oyetunji, 72, died after a brief illness.

A statement by her first Son, Mr Akeem Oyetunji, says she will be buried at 4.00pm today according to Islamic rites.

She is survived by two sons, three daughters and grand children.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Alahumo amin.


