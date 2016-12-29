PDP Not Yet Recovered From Defeat Hangover

The Media Committee of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, is appalled by the persistent insult to the people of Rivers South East by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP),ascribing the sacred collective mandate given to Senator Abe in the December 10 re-run election as concocted.

This does not augur well for the peace and unity of Rivers State after a long period of polity heating, instability and orgy of violence.

The PDP and Gov. Nyesom Wike know sincerely in their heart that Senator Abe won the election. They knew that Senator Abe was on ground and that PDP was not. That was why they deployed every arsenal at their behest to malign Senator Abe.

They should learn to accept defeat and respect the will of the people of the district, thereby deepening democracy in the state.

It is pertinent to state that any attempt to deride the victory of Senator Abe and heap insult on his person will create schismatic effect on the unity and interest of the state.

The problem with the PDP and Gov. Wike is that they are yet to recover from the hangover of the defeat they suffered at the election.

It is our sincere advice to them to accept that in any political contest and even in sports, a winner must emerge. A winner has emerged in the person of Senator Abe. Throwing tantrums on the winner will not help matters rather it will drift the state to the precipice.

Suffice it to say that all the hullabaloo about concocting figures in the elections exists in the imagination of Felix Obuah, who is still mourning the defeat of PDP in the district despite boasting to the public that Senator Abe and the APC will lose.

They are still regretting the huge taxpayer's money wasted in the district to stop Senator Abe; the discomfiture of their planned violence, ballot box snatching and intimidation of the people but for security that was adequate to guarantee everyone his or her vote.

We call on Rivers people and the people of Rivers South East to ignore the tirades of Felix Obuah, Gov. Wike and their cohorts, whom we learnt had strategized to demonize Senator Magnus Abe so that he cannot savour on his hard won victory.

We appeal to the people of Rivers South East to remain calm despite provocative comments and casting of aspersions on their illustrious son.

It is pertinent to state that all these campaigns of calumny are intended to distract Senator Abe from focusing on attaining his campaign promises.

Such plot has failed and will continue to fail as the finger of God is on the emergence of Senator Abe.

Signed:

PARRY SAROH BENSON

Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Abe

December 29, 2016