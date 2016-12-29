Airtel Named ‘Best Company In Support of Youth Development’

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been named the ‘Best Company in Support of Youth Development’ by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos State Chapter.

The award was presented to the telco at the maiden edition of the Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) organised by the Lagos State Chapter of NIPR.

While reciting the award’s citations, the organisers commended Airtel’s contributions toward the development of youths in Nigeria through its various empowerment and youth-oriented programmes, which were described as consistent and impactful.

Commenting on the award, Chairman of NIPR, Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Olusegun McMedal said: “Airtel is one of the responsible corporate bodies that give priority to youth development by investing in meaningful initiatives targeted at youth not only in Lagos State, but in Nigeria as a whole.

“That is why the organisation has been recognised for its commitment to youth development. And we encourage the Company to keep it up.”

Some of the telco’s youth development programmes include its recent partnership with the Lagos State on International Youth Day 2016; sponsorship of the Aso Villa Demo Day, a presidential initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and innovation through the use of technologies; Airtel Rising Stars, a Pan-Nigeria football tournament for kids under 17; its Adopt-a-School programme targeting underprivileged children and Airtel-Trace Music Star, a Pan-Africa mobile-based singing contest, among other initiatives.

Airtel also offers innovative products and services such as SmartTRYBE Junior, a mobile education platform aimed at enhancing the learning experience of children in the age bracket of five to sixteen; the repackaged SmartTrybebundle for voice and data as well as other offerings designed to empower youth.

The colourful LaPRIGA event themed ‘Celebrating Comms Professionals’ held at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. It celebrated practitioners, organisations and outstanding projects carried out by corporate bodies. It was attended by industry leaders, reputable public officials, media icons and performances by prominent entertainers.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is the umbrella body of professional Public Relations practitioners chartered to regulate as well as direct its development and the practice. It has Chapters in the 36 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.