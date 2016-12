FG to begin systems upgrade at airports

The Federal Government will upgrade the Instrument landing systems at the nation's major airports.

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the pledge today in his reaction to complaints by airlines of the disruption of flights by the Harmattan and the embarrassment of cancelling President Muhammadu Buhari's flight to Bauchi.

Sirika said said the Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), will be upgraded to ensure that they are working better to minimise the cases of flight disruptions that have featured every harmattan season

President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Bauchi scheduled to take place December 29 was postponed arising from the prevailing weather conditions in the country.

Uncooperative weather which has been the bane of air travel in the current harmattan season, leading to the delay and cancellation of flights, reared its head in Abuja Airport this morning, preventing the take-off of the President's plane for the trip to Bauchi.

Technical information received from the weather station showed that visibility as at this morning was 600 meters, 200 metres short of the 800 metres minimally required for a safe aircraft take-off.

According to the information available, the visibility was expected to drop to 300 metres before improving to permissible limit later in the day.

The commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar, said that the Presidential Aircraft was in perfect condition, the weather in Bauchi was alright, but that the problem was in Abuja.

In cancelling the visit to the state, President Buhari expressed regret over the disruption caused by the bad weather. In a recorded audio and video message, he said he looked forward to the visit in the course of which he was to commission an Air Force medical facility and a number of other projects by the state government. He said he also intended to thank the people for their relentless support in all his political undertakings.

'We make our plans, God makes His own plans,' said the President.

President Buhari thanked the Government and people of Bauchi State and the Nigerian Air Force for the studious and elaborate preparations made to receive him, and assured that he is going to visit the state at a more auspicious time.