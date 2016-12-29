If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 29 December 2016 19:20 CET

Okorocha Reveals Why He Located University, Police College In Home Town

Source: thewillnigeria.com

SAN FRANCISCO, December 28, (THEWILL) – The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has revealed why he located Eastern Palm University and Police college to his home town, Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government, explaining that the move was to encourage education among his people.

According to a statement issued to journalists in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, he stated this while receiving youths of his hometown, Ogboko, who paid him a solidarity visit.

According to the release, “I located the Eastern Palm University at Ogboko, and the Police College in the area, to encourage my people to be interested in education.

”All these efforts are aimed at making education popular and attractive in the area” as well as “attracting Federal Government attention to the area”.

Okorocha maintained that his administration has invested heavily in education and infrastructure because the two sectors are key to the development of any state or country.

Advising the youths of his hometown, he said: ”Youths should love one another and shun all forms of crime”, adding that ”what you need now is education and not money. Some of the youths in the area do not show interest in education”.


