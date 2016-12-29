TB Joshua releases startling prophecy on Buhari, Nigeria's recession

Prophet T.B. Joshua, the controversial pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has released a new and rather alarming prophecy about President Muhammady Buhari's administration in 2017.

According to a report by Naij.com, the latest message by Prophet T.B. Joshua concerning the oncoming year has already gathered 77, 000 views and counting.

TB Joshua releases his prophetic message for 2017

An excerpt quoted by the online platform from the video on President Buhari and economic recessionreads,

“President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira – which is a good idea from a good leader.

But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him which he will not be able to resist.

Everyone has a portion to be blamed. Let us share the blame and move the country forward.

My president, President Buhari has good intentions. A king's intention cannot be carried out properly without the support of his subjects.

He needs your support to lead us out of the valley. Nigeria, we are in a valley. It is not our president that put us in the valley but generations.

Nigerians, support and pray for your leader. The future of this country is crying for help.”

Recall that in his prophecy (that turned out to be true) at the beginning of the year 2016, the clergyman predicted a large scale scarcity and shortage of food.

Watch full video:

