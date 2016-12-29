“Commend Instead of Condemning Security Agencies”, Group tells Gov. Wike

The Integrity Youth Alliance has condemned the statement credited to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike saying the violence that marred the rerun elections in the state was orchestrated by security agencies with a motive to making the state ungovernable for politically motivated reasons.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Danjuma Lamido said they were surprised that Nyesom Wike is still accusing the Police High Command in the arrest of all his personal police details who accompanied him protest at SARS office despite the Police High Command explanation that Policemen are not allowed to be partisan.

“We were surprised that Governor Wike can lie in public by saying that ‘policemen and soldiers were used by the APC at Ikwerre LGA to beat up PDP agents and force Collation Officers to concoct results”.

Nyesom Wike should rather commend the Security agencies instead of alleging openly that the “security agencies orchestrated plans to cause violence with a view to making the state ungovernable for ulterior motives, the group said.

"We challenge Nyesom Wike to name those who called him to share electoral seats with him”.

The group also challenges Governor Nyesom Wike to mention the names of the INEC staff who were victims of violence by security agencies who are currently under pressure from the electoral commission to deny the physical assault on them.