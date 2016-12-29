Dangote's wealth down by 32% on falling oil prices, naira devaluation : Bloomberg index

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has lost 32 per cent of his wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index.

According to index, Dangote who is Africa's richest person lost $4.9 billion or one-third of his wealth, as the combined effect of falling oil prices and the naira devaluation in June pushed him to the 112th richest person in the world with a net worth of $10.4 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires' Index was released on Wednesday.

According to the index, Dangote was the world's 46th-richest person as of June this year.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud fell by $4.9bn, a 20 per cent drop, the report added.

Alwaleed had said in November that all of his stakes in public companies, including Citigroup Incorporated, were potentially for sale, reversing a longstanding policy that some of his most-prized shareholdings were “forever.”

However, the report pointed that in a year when populist voters reshaped power and politics across Europe and the United States, the world's wealthiest people were ending 2016 with $237 billion more than they had at the start.

Disappointing economic data from China at the beginning, the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union in the middle and the election of billionaire Donald Trump at the end, combined in effect to see the biggest fortunes on the planet fluctuating through $4.8 trillion of daily net worth gains and losses during the year, rising 5.7 per cent to $4.4 trillion by the close of trading December 27, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index.

“In general, clients rode through the volatility,” said Simon Smiles, chief investment officer for ultra-high-net-worth clients at UBS Wealth Management. “2016 ended up being a spectacular year for risk assets. Pretty remarkable given the start of the year.”

The gains were led by Warren Buffett, who added $11.8 billion during the year as his investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. saw its airline and banking holdings soar after Trump's surprise victory on November 8.

Buffett, who's pledged to give away most of his fortune to charity, donated Berkshire Hathaway stock valued at $2.6 billion in July.

The U.S. investor reclaimed his spot as the world's second-richest person two days after Trump's victory ignited a year-end rally that pushed Buffett's wealth up 19 per cent for the year to $74.1 billion.

“2016's been event-driven with global news driving prices rather than fundamentals,” president of Ascent Private Capital Management, which has about $10 billion of assets under administration, Michael Cole said.

“The belief that Trump is going to come in and deregulate big parts of the economy is driving the markets right now.”

The individual gains for the year were dominated by Americans, who had four of the five biggest increases on the index, including Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, the world's richest person with $91.5 billion, and oilman Harold Hamm.

The country's richest were largely opposed to a Trump presidency during the election, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who told the media in May that stocks could fall as much as 20 per cent if Trump were to win the election.

U.S. billionaires — including Buffett — favored Trump's rival Hillary Clinton. Still, they profited from his victory when they added $77 billion to their fortunes in the post-election rally fuelled by expectations that regulations would ease and American industry would benefit.

The New York real estate mogul is building a cabinet heavy on wealth and corporate connections, and light on government experience, a mix that hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio said last week would unleash the “animal spirits” of capitalism and drive markets even higher. Dalio is the world's 63rd-richest person with $14.1 billion.

Investors and executives welcomed Trump's picks, including billionaire Wilbur Ross to lead the Department of Commerce and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive Steven Mnuchin as his Treasury secretary, who have a combined net worth of at least $5.6 billion, according to the index.

Gates remained the world's richest person throughout the year. Amancio Ortega, Europe's richest person and founder of the Zara clothing chain, was in second place on the index for most of the year until he ceded it to Buffett in November. Ortega, who dropped $1.7 billion in 2016, is the world's third-richest person with $71.2 billion.

Wildcatter Hamm's fortune was propelled by a strengthening oil price and expectations a Trump administration will slash fossil-fuel regulations. Hamm added $8.4 billion to more than double his fortune to $15.3 billion. He led the 49 energy, metals and mining billionaires, who were the best-performing category on the ranking, adding $80 billion and reversing the $32 billion fall they had in 2015.

Billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch each dropped $2 billion after Koch Industries reported on its website that annual revenue is estimated to be “as high as $100 billion”, compared with the estimate of “as much as $115 billion” that the conglomerate published on the site previously. Company spokesman Rob Carlton stated in a November 17 e-mail that Koch revenue fluctuates with the price of commodities.

Technology fortunes were the second-best performing on the ranking, with 55 billionaires adding $50 billion to their fortunes over the year, despite worries that a Trump presidency might introduce policies that could hurt their companies.

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, who doubled his fortune to $60 billion in 2015, led gains among technology executives again this year, rising $7.5 billion in 2016 on robust sales growth at the online retailer. He was followed by Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who added $5.4 billion.

Some of the industry's biggest relative gains went to the founders of the world's leading startups such as Uber Technologies Inc.'s Travis Kalanick and Snap Inc.'s Evan Spiegel. The so-called “unicorn” billionaires, which include Spotify Inc. co-founder Martin Lorentzon, who was identified as a billionaire for the first time in 2016, secured a series of mammoth funding rounds while moving closer to testing their fortunes on the public markets.

Other billionaires uncovered by the Bloomberg index in 2016 included the father and son behind Jose Cuervo tequila, New York real estate developer Axel Stawski and Kosovo construction tycoon Behgjet Pacolli.

The index also unveiled 11 surviving family members of reclusive Thai entrepreneur Chaleo Yoovidhya, the inventor of Red Bull, whose heirs share a combined $22 billion net worth, the world's largest energy-drink fortune. Three billionaires emerged in Argentina, including the country's first technology billionaire Marcos Galperin, as markets rose on enthusiasm for President Mauricio Macri's finance-friendly economic policies.

China has 31 billionaires on the index with $262 billion, trailing the U.S., which has 179 billionaires who control $1.9 trillion, and Germany, whose 39 individuals have $281 billion. Russian billionaires also began to put the negative effects of U.S. and European sanctions behind them, reversing the combined $63 billion declines for 2014 and 2015 and adding $49 billion in 2016.