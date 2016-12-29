Subscribers laud NCC outreach programme

Subscribers of different telecommunication companies have lauded the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for its promptness in curtailing the excesses of service operators.

The subscribers including, students of higher institutions of learning, members of the National Youth Service Corps, market women, artisans, and civil servants and others who attended the NCC customers outreach programme in Osogbo, Osun State, commended the initiative.

The subscribers asked questions and sought clarification on the service operators and they got answers as well as solutions to their inquiries on the spot.

Mr Abdullah Maikano, NCC director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, said the consumer outreach programme of the commission was to bring telecom consumers in urban areas and network operators together to resolve issues bothering on poor reception and undue charges among others.

Maikano said such togetherness was to discuss, proffer solutions to consumers’ complaints and ensure value for money through effective service delivery.

He said the theme of the programme “Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumer Protection,” was chosen to reflect one of the cardinal objectives of the commission of ensuring that telecom consumers are protected from market exploitation.

The director said it was also to empower consumers to make rational decisions when making their choices of services that would provide them with value for their money.

He said any telecom subscriber that is having unresolved issues with his or her telecom service provider can report to the NCC on a toll free number – 622 – or through their Twitter and other social media platforms.

While speaking, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, NCC Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, explained that the commission defended the interest of the subscribers concerning the plan by telecom operators to increase data tariff charges. - Nigeria Comms Week.