Her Excellency, Mrs Bolanle Ambode celebrates with Head Teachers in Lagos State Primary Schools”

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs Bolanle Ambode has joined Head Teachers in Lagoss State Primary Schools to celebrate end of the year party.

Below are photos of the celebration.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Chairman, LAHA House Committee on Education, Hon. Olanrewaju Ogunyemi; and State Chairman, Association Of Primary School Headteachers Of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Edu, during the “2016 End of Year Party for Head Teachers in Lagos State Primary Schools”, organized by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), at Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, 28th December, 2016.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (r) and Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Oluranti Adebule, during the “2016 End of Year Party for Head Teachers in Lagos State Primary Schools”, organized by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), at Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, 28th December, 2016.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Oluranti Adebule (L); Chairman, LAHA House Committee on Education, Hon. Olanrewaju Ogunyemi (m); Board Secretary, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja (2ndright); and State Chairman, Association Of Primary School Headteachers Of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Edu, during the “2016 End of Year Party for Head Teachers in Lagos State Primary Schools”, organized by State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), at Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, 28th December, 2016.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode delivering her goodwill message as special guest of honour at the “2016 End of Year Party for Head Teachers in Lagos State Primary Schools”, organized by State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), at Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, 28th December, 2016.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (4th left); Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Oluranti Adebule (4th right); Chairman, LAHA House Committee on Education, Hon. Olanrewaju Ogunyemi (3rdright); LSUBEB Executive Chairman, Dr. Ganiyu Sopeyin (2nd right); Board Secretary, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja (right); State Chairman, NUT, Comrade Adesegun Raheem (3rd left); and State Chairman, Association Of Primary School Headteachers Of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Edu (L), during the “2016 End of Year Party for Head Teachers in Lagos State Primary Schools”, organized by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), at Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, 28th December, 2016.