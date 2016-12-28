Train Collides With Trailer In Kaduna, No Life Lost

SAN FRANCISCO, December 28, (THEWILL) – A Lagos – bound train from Kano on Wednesday collided with a trailer at railway crossing in Kawo, Kaduna, and cut the trailer into two.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Francis Udoma, told NAN that the incident occurred at 3:00 a.m.

Udoma however declared that no life was lost in the incident.

Udoma said the train, carrying Nigerian soldiers and civilians, collided into the trailer carrying sugarcane and owned by W.A Group of Companies.

He said the accident occurred when the driver of the trailer insisted on crossing the rail line even when the train was blaring.

The FRSC official said the incident caused traffic jam that lasted six hours in the area.

Story by Oputah David