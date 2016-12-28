Unilorin Warns Students To Complete Registration Now Or Lose Admission

SAN FRANCISCO, December 28, (THEWILL) – The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), University of Ilorin, Prof. Sidikat Ijaiya, has advised the newly admitted students of the institution to complete their registrations within the time stipulated in the university's calendar.

Ijaiya gave the advice on Wednesday at the orientation programme organised for the students, saying, “the registration for the first batch of students has already closed.”

She also advised those in batches `B` and `C` to utilise the opportunity given them judiciously, in order to avoid losing their admission.

The deputy VC also urged the students to prove to the university authorities that they deserve the admission, because many candidates applied, but only few were chosen.

“This, you can do by being worthy in character, and by striving very hard to attain excellence in your various disciplines,” she said.

She urged them to make good use of the university's library, the e-library and many available reading rooms stocked with useful learning materials.

The deputy VC also advised the students to behave in mature manner.

“Once you receive your course outlines, as undergraduates, you should learn to read on your own, as lecturers are there to guide you.”

NAN