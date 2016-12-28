Enugu: Ugwuanyi's achievements in office are outstanding, says Catholic Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Bishop Godfrey Onah has noted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ‘s achievements in office in the face of daunting economic challenges in the country have been outstanding and need to be celebrated.

Bishop Onah said that Gov. Ugwuanyi believes in good governance and has demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of the people of the state through massive infrastructural development, regular payment of workers' salaries and restoration of peace in the state.

The Bishop, who spoke at a civic reception organized by the people of Imilike community in Udenu Local Government Area of the state in recognition of Ugwuanyi’s remarkable achievements in office, pointed out that the governor had sacrificed a lot in providing good governance across the state and should be appreciated.

Bishop Onah, who is from Imilike community, explained that the reception was organized to appreciate the governor’s good works in the area in particular and the State in general and also encourage him to render more selfless service to humanity.

He urged the governor to continue to govern the State with the fear of God and also be guided by the rule of law, assuring him of the support and prayers of the people of the state to succeed. The Bishop stressed that if the governor continues with his impressive track record, the sky will be his limit.

“I m impressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi leads with the fear of God, love, faith and is always ready to make sacrifices for the good of the State. It is unfortunate that his numerous achievements are not well celebrated. What people think is what was done wrong, but nobody talks about the sacrifices and pains our leaders pass through to provide the needs of the people.

“Our children who have not seen street light before can now watch with amazement, the dazzling of the roads at Night, this is the handiwork of our beloved son and brother, His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi,' said the Bishop.

In his remark, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the people of the community for the honour and their support to his administration. He also thanked the Bishop for his kind words of advice, prayers and guidance.

The governor used the opportunity to preach for peace, love and togetherness, reassuring the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to equitable development of the entire state in line with his campaign promises.

In his opening address, the President of Imilike General Assembly, Prof. Malachy Okwueze commended the governor for “an extremely prudent approach to managing the very lean resources and revenue of the state” which, he said, made it possible for the regular payment of workers' salaries and numerous massive infrastructural development going on in the state.

The occasion featured the conferment of the Gburugburu One of Imilike on the governor by the people of the community.