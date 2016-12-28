Atiku, Tinubu Not Part Of Proposed Mega Party – Oyegun

SAN FRANCISCO, December 28, (THEWILL) – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has distanced a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu from the much talked about formation of a mega party to challenge the ruling party.

Asserting that his party does not in anyway feel threatened by the proposed mega party, he stated that those behind the plot should be encouraged to proceed with the mega party so as to create a formidable opposition to the APC.

Atiku, Tinubu have been linked to talks with the faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi to form a new opposition party to challenge the party in power in the forthcoming elections.

Oyegun, who spoke with journalists in Benin City on Tuesday , disclosed that he had met with some of the leaders of the APC, including the leadership of the National Assembly and the former vice-president.

“We are also waiting for the arrival of Tinubu so we can also meet with him and have meaningful discussions because he is a well respected leader of this party,” he added.

The APC Chairman continued: “We do no feel threatened at all, no mega party will survive the APC. I don't know where the name mega party suddenly came from in the lexicon of politics in this country.

“When two people gather to have a meeting it is a 'mega' meeting. We don't feel threatened, we will in fact encourage a mega party, because with the gradual collapse of PDP, we want a party that can make us sit up and be on our toes in terms of the delivery of services to our people.

“We need a party that will challenge us, that will make democracy real, offer the people a real choice. We are not threatened at all, we are focused on our mission made difficult by the current economic situation, which of course is compounded by the collapse of oil prices.

“Nonetheless, we are reforming this country, reforming it ethically, morally and economically by building a fresh economic base which will no longer depend on an extractive industry which does not involve the people.

“Now we are pushing agriculture, so most Nigerians are in the field of agriculture. We are pushing extractive minerals which of course are virtually all over the country, so a lot of Nigerians will be involved in that enterprise.

“We are pushing for power generation and distribution because that will also energise small and medium scale businesses. So we want an economy in which most Nigerians are participants, it is no longer an oil economy which is highly technologically based.”