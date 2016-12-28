If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 28 December 2016 09:13 CET

Ukah Lauds IDUN Leadership

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has lauded the leadership of the Dallas branch of Illah Development Union (IDUN) for initiating a people oriented project in the community.

Mr. Ukah, who spoke during the commissioning of the health centre renovated and equipped by the Dallas branch of IDUN on Monday, observed that the comprehensive health centre would uplift the health standard of residents of the community and also create employment opportunities for them.

The Commissioner for Information, who spoke through his Special Assistant, Mr. Christopher Nwaoboshi, called on all well-meaning and privileged citizens to champion the course of development in their various areas, noting that the state government cannot do it alone.

Earlier, the President General of the IDUN, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, called on indigenes of the community to protect the health centre, defend its integrity and uphold the index contribution of the IDUN (Dallas branch) to the overall improvement of the community.

While explaining the project concept, the President of IDUN (Dallas branch), Dr. Austin Ogwu, observed that the health centre was in a terrible state as at two years ago, recalling a chilling experience where a patient was laid on a mat spread on an iron bed in a room that was not protected from mosquitos.


A hopeless man is a foolish man; for as long as there is life, nothing cannot be achieved.
By: Samuel k. Obour

