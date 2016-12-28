Boko Haram Fighter Arrested At Utako Market, Warns Of Attacks On Fct

SAN FRANCISCO, December 27, (THEWILL) – A middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing fighters of the Boko Haram sect has been arrested by officials of a security outfit recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council popularly known as AMAC Marshal in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The AMAC Marshal spokesman, Kingsley Madaki, in a statement issued on Tuesday night, said the suspect who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at 4.30pm at Utako Market, adding that the suspect was apprehended “with a Qur'an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market”.

Recall that the Nigerian Army had invaded Camp Zero, the last Boko Haram's stronghold in Sambisa Forest in an offensive that led to the flushing out the Boko Haram terrorists.

The statement further stated that the suspected terrorist had, however, “confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on innocent residents”.

While calling on the residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to AMAC Marshal personnel, Madaki said the organisation was out to ensure the safety of properties and lives of the residents.

While handing over the suspect to the Nigerian Army at the Mabila Barracks, the Marshal-General of AMAC Marshal, Kasim Chicha, said the organisation was out to assist the conventional security agencies in the council.

He, therefore, called on the residents to be careful and be alert at every point in time, adding that AMAC would always do everything to protect residents.

Chicha commended the effort of the council Chairman, Abdullahi Candido, for setting up the security agency for the security of the council.